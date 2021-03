LaVine recorded 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block during Wednesday's loss to Cleveland.

LaVine led the Bulls offensively in this one, as the guard reached the 20-point plateau for a fifth time over the past six games while knocking down at least three threes for a sixth straight. Since his 40-point outburst against the Thunder on March 16, LaVine is averaging 25.6 points over his past five matchups.