LaVine finished with 20 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

LaVine chipped in across the board as the Bulls defeated the Grizzlies. His scoring output has been up and down lately but one thing that has remained constant has been his inefficiency from the field. He has now shot at least 50 percent in just one of his past 15 outings. He will continue to be the primary option for the Bulls and is certainly worthy of a roster spot in standard leagues, but if you are in need of a crucial victory in your playoffs, his disastrous field-goal percentage could prove to be a difference maker.