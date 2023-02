LaVine logged 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 loss to the Cavaliers.

LaVine led the Bulls in scoring during the defensive battle with Cleveland and notched his fifth straight game with at least 20 points. During that stretch, he's averaging 28.2 points while shooting over 50 percent from the field, but he's provided minimal production in the peripheral categories.