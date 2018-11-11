LaVine had 24 points (9-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 99-98 victory over the Cavaliers.

LaVine helped the Bulls to just their fourth win of the season Saturday, scoring 24 points on 9-of-22 shooting. He continues to be the focal point on offense for a team lacking in scoring options. He is delivering some nice all-around production for those who took a chance on him and should be locked into similar minutes even upon the return of a number of key players.