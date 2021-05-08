LaVine compiled 25 points (10-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's 121-99 win over the Celtics.

As expected, LaVine's minutes ramped up in his second game back. His presence seems to be doing wonders for the Bulls, as the team followed up a 21-point blowout over Charlotte with a 22-point victory Friday. LaVine gives Chicago its best chance to make a late run for the play-in game, but they'll need to win almost all of their remaining contests to get there.