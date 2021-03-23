LaVine tallied 27 points (10-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Monday's loss to the Jazz.

The 26-year-old has is one of the league's most consistent offensive threats, and he's scored double-digits in every game this season. The first-time-All-Star is averaging career highs in points (28.3), rebounds (5.0), three-pointers (3.5) and field-goal percentage (52 percent). LaVine should continue seeing heavy minutes for a Bulls team that's only 1.5 games behind the Celtics for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.