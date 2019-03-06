LaVine tallied 27 points (10-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 105-96 loss to the Pacers.

LaVine bounced back nicely from a sluggish scoring effort Sunday to lead the way for the Bulls on offense, creating more highlight plays as usual in the process. He has averaged 28.2 points and over 5 rebounds and assists per game in his last six contests.