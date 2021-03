LaVine tallied 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists and four rebounds over 32 minutes in the loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

LaVine's 19 points snapped a streak of 21 consecutive games in which he'd scored at least 20. Still, LaVine is averaging career highs in nearly every major category. Fantasy-wise, the only downside has been his turnovers, as he's committed at least four in five straight games, while averaging a career-worst 3.9 giveaways per game.