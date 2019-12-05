LaVine generated 25 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes Wednesday against Memphis.

The star shooting guard was back at it again, topping 20 points for the fourth consecutive game and 13th time on the year. He's been remarkably efficient over his past two outings, needing just 26 total shot attempts to score 53 points and getting to the line 22 total times. While the efficiency isn't expected to last in perpetuity, LaVine's impressed in his age-24 season and is averaging 22.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.3 steals in 32.3 minutes.