LaVine produced 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Sunday's 118-95 win over the Raptors.

A change in the starting lineup hurt LaVine's production as the Bulls put together one of their most balanced games. Nine players scored in double-digits, and with so many efficient performances, LaVine's numbers took an uncharacteristic downturn. Still, this outing was a step in the right direction for the Bulls, and LaVine will continue to play at a high level despite this outlier game.