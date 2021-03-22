LaVine went for 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes in Sunday's win over the Pistons.

LaVine's previous three games saw him score, 40, 29 and 32 points respectively while hitting greater than 50 percent of his shots in each outing. LaVine has also failed to help out fantasy managers in other aspects of the game, totaling just five boards and five assists over his last two games while failing to record a steal. Still, he is averaging 26.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.2 treys per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor for the month of March.