LaVine has been cleared to play roughly 24 minutes in Saturday's game against Atlanta, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine made his season debut a week ago and has played 19, 20, and 20 minutes, respectively, over his first three contests. After meeting with doctors earlier in the week, LaVine has been cleared for a slight bump in playing time, and coach Fred Hoiberg emphasized that he'll look to get LaVine more involved in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game. Expect the 22-year-old to continue to be limited for a few more contests, with the expectation that he could begin to handle a full workload in the coming weeks.