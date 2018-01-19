Bulls' Zach LaVine: Likely to play around 24 minutes Saturday
LaVine has been cleared to play roughly 24 minutes in Saturday's game against Atlanta, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine made his season debut a week ago and has played 19, 20, and 20 minutes, respectively, over his first three contests. After meeting with doctors earlier in the week, LaVine has been cleared for a slight bump in playing time, and coach Fred Hoiberg emphasized that he'll look to get LaVine more involved in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game. Expect the 22-year-old to continue to be limited for a few more contests, with the expectation that he could begin to handle a full workload in the coming weeks.
