LaVine is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus Detroit.

LaVine tweaked his back Friday but is expected to suit up against the Pistons. The 28-year-old guard has gotten off to a slow start this season, averaging 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31.5 minutes across his first two outings. However, LaVine will certainly shoot better than 23.3 percent from the field and 13.3 percent from three and should continue to be a focal point of the Bulls' offense.