LaVine (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) plans to return to the Bulls lineup for Thursday's game in Charlotte, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

LaVine completed his mandatory quarantine last week and has since resumed individual workouts, but the Bulls will likely assess how he looks from a conditioning standpoint at Wednesday's practice before a formal decision is made on his availability for Thursday. The return of the All-Star guard from an 11-game absence -- even in a limited capacity -- would be a major boon for a Bulls squad that sits four games behind the Wizards for the final spot in the Eastern Conference's play-in tournament. LaVine's return would likely be most detrimental to Coby White, who has started each of the last 11 games while averaging 18.4 points, 6.1 assists and 2.8 triples per contest.