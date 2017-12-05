Bulls' Zach LaVine: Likely to return in January

LaVine (knee) will likely make his season debut in January rather than December, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports. According to Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald, coach Fred Hoiberg wants LaVine to go through 10-14 days of practicing every other day. Then, after that, is hoping for 10 straight days of practice before LaVine is ready to see the floor.

There were reports that LaVine might be ready by mid-December, but that's seemingly being thrown out the window. There's been no indication that LaVine has experienced a setback, so it's likely that the team is just exercising caution with the guard, who was one of the key pieces in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to Minnesota over the summer. More word on his progress should emerge as he continues to practice and reach recovery milestones.