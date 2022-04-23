LaVine racked up 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-81 loss to Milwaukee.

LaVine has reached the 20-point mark just once in the current series against the Bucks and has struggled to cope with Milwaukee's physicality. His offensive contributions are huge for Chicago since he averaged 24.4 points per game during the regular season, but he hasn't been able to deliver so far in the current series. The Bulls need more from him if they want to get past the first round.