Bulls' Zach LaVine: Listed as out Saturday
LaVine (illness) is listed as out for Saturday's contest against the Raptors.
LaVine was reportedly "coughing like crazy" after Friday's loss to the Bucks. While he's sidelined, Justin Holiday could take on an expanded role, while Antonio Blakeney is a strong candidate to see extra run.
