LaVine (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

LaVine hasn't played since Mar. 15 as he continues to nurse tendinitis in his knee. The Bulls haven't offered much in the way of an update, and at this point it's fair to wonder if LaVine will be back on the floor before the end of the regular season.

