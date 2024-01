LaVine is probable for Monday's game against the Hornets due to right foot inflammation.

LaVine returned to action Friday following a 17-game absence due to a right foot injury. He operated off the bench, along with Nikola Vucevic (groin), and posted 16 points (6-11 FG), five rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes. LaVine and Vucevic are both expected to suit up Monday and will presumably return to the starting lineup.