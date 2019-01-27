Bulls' Zach LaVine: Listed as probable
LaVine (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
While nothing is official, it sounds like LaVine will play despite sitting out Saturday's practice with an ankle injury. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off. Over his last five games, LaVine is averaging 21.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 31.8 minutes.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Status for Sunday uncertain•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 25 in win•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 22 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Held in check during loss•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores team-high 21 points in loss•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Lone bright spot in blowout•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....