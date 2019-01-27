LaVine (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

While nothing is official, it sounds like LaVine will play despite sitting out Saturday's practice with an ankle injury. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off. Over his last five games, LaVine is averaging 21.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 31.8 minutes.