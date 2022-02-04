The Bulls list LaVine (back) as questionable for Friday's contest against the Pacers.

LaVine announced after Thursday's loss to Toronto that he's been dealing with back spasms the last two games. The All-Star guard said "it hurts," but "that's what happens when you play 42-minutes with back spasms." His status for the second half of the Bulls' back-to-back is in serious jeopardy, as Chicago will likely be extremely cautious with it's go-to player. If he's unable to suit up, Coby White, Malcolm Hill and Matt Thomas could all see an uptick in minutes.