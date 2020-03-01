Bulls' Zach LaVine: Listed probable
LaVine (quad) is considered probable for Monday's game against Dallas.
LaVine appeared to tweak his quad during Saturday's loss to the Knicks, but the probable designation implies that it's nothing serious. His status is something to monitor over the next 24 hours, but expect the Bulls' leading scorer to be in the lineup Monday night.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...