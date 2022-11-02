LaVine (knee) is listed as questionable on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets.

Shams Charania of The Athletic previously reported that LaVine would sit out Wednesday's game after playing Tuesday in Brooklyn, but the questionable designation leaves open the possibility that the Bulls' plans may have changed. Follow-up reports on LaVine's status should come closer to Wednesday's 8 p.m. ET opening tip, but the star guard is expected to miss games sporadically early on this season after he underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery in May.