Bulls' Zach LaVine: Logs full stat line in win
LaVine complied 26 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Sunday's 105-91 win over the Raptors.
LaVine is coming off his best year as a pro, but he enters the 201920 campaign with some new faces that may have an effect on his output. Rookie Coby White is already making an impact, as is Otto Porter, Jr. With these two players sharing the load at the wing and backcourt, the Bulls' offensive scheme will certainly shift. Lavine is still a safe bet in all formats, but the new faces could shake things up a bit for him.
