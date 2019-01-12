LaVine (ankle) totaled 29 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and four rebounds across 27 minutes in the Bulls' 146-109 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

LaVine entered the game battling ankle soreness, but ultimately, he looked like the only Bulls starter that showed up against the defending champs. The 23-year-old's scoring total easily led the team on the night and represented his third tally of at least 27 points in the last four games. LaVine has been locked in since returning from a five-game absence due to ankle issues, as he's shot 57.1 percent or better in six of eight contests, a stretch that includes five games with a success rate of 42.9 percent or better from distance.