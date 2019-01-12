Bulls' Zach LaVine: Lone bright spot in blowout
LaVine (ankle) totaled 29 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and four rebounds across 27 minutes in the Bulls' 146-109 loss to the Warriors on Friday.
LaVine entered the game battling ankle soreness, but ultimately, he looked like the only Bulls starter that showed up against the defending champs. The 23-year-old's scoring total easily led the team on the night and represented his third tally of at least 27 points in the last four games. LaVine has been locked in since returning from a five-game absence due to ankle issues, as he's shot 57.1 percent or better in six of eight contests, a stretch that includes five games with a success rate of 42.9 percent or better from distance.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...