LaVine poured in 25 points (8-21 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go with six assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes Saturday in the Bulls' 108-99 win over the Pistons.

LaVine wasn't especially efficient from the field or three-point range, but his perfect showing from the charity stripe helped him hit 25 points for the fifth time in his last six games. During that stretch, LaVine is shooting 47.1 percent from the floor while chipping in 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 triples and 2.0 steals.