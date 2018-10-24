LaVine will likely inherit more ball-handling responsibilities with Kris Dunn (knee) set to miss 4-to-6 weeks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to Johnson, coach Fred Hoiberg stated that LaVine will, "facilitate and lead the break" with Dunn set to miss at least a month. LaVine has elevated his game to begin the 2018-19 season, averaging 32.3 points over his first three games, and separating himself as the primary scoring option for the Bulls. Despite touching the ball frequently, LaVine has averaged just 2.7 assists per game so far this year and has never had a season where he has averaged more than 3.6. While LaVine may distribute at a slightly higher rate going forward, it's unlikely that this will parley into a dramatic and sustained increase in his assist totals.