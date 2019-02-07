LaVine did not practice Thursday due to ankle soreness, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine apparently tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans, during which he tallied 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes. Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, as LaVine is listed as probable for Friday's game against Brooklyn. It's worth noting that Chicago has three games in the next four days -- including a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday -- so LaVine's status will be worth monitoring.