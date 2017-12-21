Bulls' Zach LaVine: Multiple weeks away from return
LaVine (knee) is still considered "weeks away" from a return, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine has been targeting a return in January all along, so this latest update isn't anything overly surprising. He's reportedly going through non-contact work on Friday and LaVine has already went through a stint with the team's G-League affiliate, so it sounds like everything is going according to plan in his recovery. Still, other than an expected return in January the Bulls aren't going to provide any sort of target date, so his return remains very much up in the air at this point.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ten days of practice before return•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Recalled from G-League•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Assigned to G-League for rehab•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Likely to return in January•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Won't go on two-game road trip•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Recalled from G-League•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...