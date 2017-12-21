Bulls' Zach LaVine: Multiple weeks away from return

LaVine (knee) is still considered "weeks away" from a return, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine has been targeting a return in January all along, so this latest update isn't anything overly surprising. He's reportedly going through non-contact work on Friday and LaVine has already went through a stint with the team's G-League affiliate, so it sounds like everything is going according to plan in his recovery. Still, other than an expected return in January the Bulls aren't going to provide any sort of target date, so his return remains very much up in the air at this point.