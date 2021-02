LaVine logged 26 points (11-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and six assists in Friday's 125-106 loss to the Clippers.

LaVine was one rebound short of his season high, which he recorded on Jan. 23 against the other Los Angeles team. He may be averaging 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists (both season highs) but only owns two double-doubles across 25 games. LaVine's primary value is obviously scoring, which he has continued to do with his fifth consecutive performance of 26 points or more.