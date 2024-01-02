Coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday that LaVine (foot) is ramping up his participation during practices with the team's G League affiliate, and the strides he's made are "very positive," K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com, Donovan "doesn't want to rule out" LaVine returning as soon as Friday's game against Charlotte, but realistically, the shooting guard will be back within the next week, barring a setback. LaVine will miss his 16th straight game Tuesday and may be sidelined for a few more, but his return appears imminent.