LaVine chipped in with 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 133-118 loss at Brooklyn.

LaVine ended January on a strong note, as the star shooting guard scored at least 20 points in every single contest during the first month of 2020. He ended January averaging 28.5 points per game despite shooting just 33.8 percent from three-point range. Even if his shot refuses to fall on any given night, LaVine scores at such a high volume that he will remain productive even if he has an off night from time to time.