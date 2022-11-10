LaVine delivered 23 points (9-22 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 115-111 loss against the Pelicans.

LaVine struggled with his shot, but he still found a way to reach the 20-point mark -- something he's done in five of his last seven contests. He's been sitting out some games due to injury management and is not at his best when it comes to his game shape yet, but he seems to be making small steps in the right direction. The numbers are there, but he needs to improve his efficiency since his field goal percentage is currently his worst mark of the last five seasons.