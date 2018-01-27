Bulls' Zach LaVine: Nightmarish shooting night in loss
LaVine went for 10 points (3-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and one assistance across 26 minutes in Friday's 108-103 loss to the Lakers.
LaVine saw a season-high amount of minutes, but his second sub-20-percent shooting night over the last five games severely capped his contributions. The fourth-year guard drained two of his three buckets from three-point range, meaning that he went a nightmarish 1-for-9 from in front of the arc. Despite the struggles, LaVine still managed to post his third straight double-digit scoring effort, and he'll look to bounce back in Sunday's contest against the Bucks.
