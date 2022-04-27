LaVine (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 matchup with the Bucks in Milwaukee.

LaVine's absence comes as little surprise after he entered the protocols Tuesday, presumably as a result of testing positive for the virus. The 27-year-old was previously in the protocols in December for 11 days, but it's unclear if his bout with the virus is as severe this time around. In any case, LaVine will be hard pressed to make it back for a potential Game 6 on Friday in Chicago, should the Bulls pull out an upset on the road in Game 5 to extend the series. In addition to LaVine, the Bulls will also be without Alex Caruso (concussion) for Game 5, which likely puts Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White in line to handle huge roles out of the backcourt.