LaVine (COVID-19 protocols) is not on the Bulls' road trip that ends after Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

LaVine will continue to miss time while in health and safety protocols. It's not clear when exactly he'll return, but it won't be until Friday against the Bucks at the earliest. In the meantime, Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky and Coby White should continue seeing extra usage.