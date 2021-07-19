LaVine has been placed under health and safety protocols and won't travel Monday with Team USA to Tokyo in advance of the Olympic Games, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

According to team officials, the decision to withhold LaVine from the American squad's travel party was made with an "abundance of caution," and the hope is that the 26-year-old will be able to fly to Tokyo later in the week. At this point, it's unclear if LaVine would be eligible to suit up Sunday, when Team USA opens play against France. The American squad is currently traveling to Tokyo with only eight players, as Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are still competing in the NBA Finals.