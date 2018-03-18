Bulls' Zach LaVine: Not with team Monday vs. Knicks
LaVine (knee) will not play in Monday's game against the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine continues to go through a heavy dose of rest and recovery while battling through some knee tendinitis, which will keep him out for a second straight game. With the playoffs out of the picture for the Bulls, they'll likely be as cautious as possible with LaVine over the last month of the season, so it wouldn't be surprising if he ultimately misses a few more games. With Kris Dunn (knee) also out, the Bulls will likely start Cameron Payne and Justin Hoilday in the backcourt for a second straight contest. On Saturday, it was Payne (32 minutes), Antonio Blakeney (27 minutes) and Jerian Grant (16 minutes) that appeared to benefit the most in the backcourt.
