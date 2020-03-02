LaVine (quadriceps) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

LaVine's quadriceps injury appears to have worsened overnight, though the severity of the issue remains unclear. While a team update should clarify his status ahead of tipoff, in the event LaVine's held out, Coby White (back), Ryan Arcidiacono and Denzel Valentine would all be candidates to enter the starting lineup.