LaVine (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports..

LaVine missed Monday's game with back spasms, but he'll be back in action for Thursday's tilt. Over his last six games, LaVine is averaging 22.2 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 32.3 minutes. He should reclaim his spot in the starting lineup.