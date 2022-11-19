LaVine totaled four points (1-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes during Friday's 108-107 loss to Orlando.

LaVine had four straight 20-plus point games under the belt before Friday's effort, where he couldn't find the bottom of the net. The low-scoring outing is more a product of an off night shooting than a downgrade in his shooting volume, so LaVine should bounce back in future outings. LaVine provides most of his fantasy value in the scoring column, so a return to form in that area is key.