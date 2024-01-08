LaVine (foot/shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets.

After a premature update cleared LaVine, coach Billy Donovan walked back his claim and said the shooting guard would need to go through pregame warmups before being deemed available. It seems like everything went as planned, so LaVine will suit up for a second straight contest following a 17-game absence. However, he'll operate off the bench again, as Alex Caruso will get the starting nod, and LaVine is expected to have his minutes monitored, though he played 30 minutes in Saturday's win over Charlotte.