LaVine (knee) will play against the 76ers on Saturday, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

LaVine was previously listed as probable for the game after sitting out the first leg of the back-to-back yesterday for injury management reasons. With Ayo Dosunmu sitting out Saturday with back and neck discomfort, LaVine may be tasked with more ball-handling duties, which would bode well for his fantasy output.