Bulls' Zach LaVine: On fire to begin season
LaVine drained 30 points (11-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 32 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 loss to Philadelphia.
The Bulls kept pace with the 76ers to begin the game but were eventually outclassed despite the best efforts of LaVine. He led his team with 30 points while adding three blocked shots. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of his scoring barrage was his ability to get to the rim with ease. He appeared to have his bounce and athleticism back and was able to score on cue. He is going to get all the shots he can handle, especially with Lauri Markkanen (elbow) on the sidelines and he should be owned everywhere despite the occasional concerns around his efficiency and lack of defensive numbers.
