Bulls' Zach LaVine: On track for contact practice Monday

LaVine (knee) will visit his doctor Monday morning in Los Angeles with the anticipation of being cleared for contact practice later that day at UCLA, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports

Coach Fred Hoiberg noted Wednesday that LaVine "should be cleared [for practice] hopefully this week", so things seem to be going as planned. While there's certainly no rush to get LaVine back into games considering the Bulls' struggles, he's ahead of schedule in his recovery. Look for more updates Monday regarding his activity.