LaVine tallied 18 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 43 minutes of Tuesday's 111-108 win over Portland.

Coming off a season high in points and shooting accuracy his last time out, LaVine fell back to earth in those areas, having his worst night of the season in terms of field-goal percentage. However, he made up for it by logging a new season best in assists to lead the team in the category.