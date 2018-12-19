Bulls' Zach LaVine: Out 2-to-4 weeks
LaVine (ankle) will miss two-to-four weeks, Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine's earliest chance to return comes Jan. 2, which is the Bulls' first game in 2019. While LaVine has been sidelined, coach Jim Boylen has opted to start Kris Dunn and Ryan Arcidiacono in the backcourt, which should continue until LaVine suits up again. More updates should be provided as he reaches milestones in his recovery.
