LaVine (foot) will be out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans and is expected to be sidelined for at least the next week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old sat out Thursday's win over the Bucks with foot soreness and is expected to miss at least two additional games. LaVine's next chance to take the court should come Dec. 8 in San Antonio. Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter should have expanded roles in LaVine's absence.