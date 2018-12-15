LaVine (ankle) will not play in the Bulls' next two games Saturday against the Spurs and Monday against the Thunder, the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine headed back to Chicago on Saturday morning for further examination after he said he felt "something pop" in his ankle during Thursday's game against the Magic. It's unclear how much time he could miss, but for the time being expect Antonio Blakeney to re-enter the rotation at shooting guard, with Chandler Hutchison (illness) and Ryan Arcidiacono also in line for increased minutes. Johnson also reports that LaVine was spotted in a walking boot Saturday morning.