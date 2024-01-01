LaVine (foot) will miss Chicago's upcoming back-to-back set, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports reports.

The Bulls hit the road to face the 76ers on Tuesday followed by a game against the Knicks on Wednesday, but LaVine will remain in Chicago to focus on his injury rehab. He recently started to ramp up his on-court work and that includes some cutting and sprinting. Based on LaVine's initial timetable of 3-to-4 weeks, it's possible he could return as soon as Jan. 5 against the Hornets, but it's not a certainty by any means.